HPD: Man crashes into building due to medical episode

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man is in stable but critical condition Sunday after he crashed his vehicle into a building on Clinton Avenue, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Police say the driver was heading north on Triana Boulevard when the vehicle crossed over into the Governors Drive intersection. Witnesses told police the man appeared to have a medical episode. The episode caused the driver to cross over into southbound lanes and drive into the building.

Medical personnel confirmed with HPD the driver did suffer a medical episode.