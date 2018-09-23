× Former Huntsville city council candidate endorses Mary Jane Caylor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mary Jane Caylor, Huntsville district 2 city council candidate, held a news conference Sunday in the front of City Hall. During the conference, Caylor received an endorsement from former city council candidate Keith Ward.

“The right thing to do is go vote for Mary Jane Caylor,” announced Ward.

Ward said his decision came after ‘prayerful consideration and evaluation’. He added Caylor’s track record of service proved her ability to lead.

Aside from the support, Ward shared his opinion about her opponent, Frances Akridge.

“When I considered Frances Akridge, I had already seen a pattern of unacceptable campaign practices. She used the resources of the Northeast Huntsville Civic Association to benefit her campaign, in violation of the Association’s bylaws,” commented Ward. “Akridge has also violated the city of Huntsville’s sign ordinance 72.6.8 which prohibits signs on public parks and grounds or placing signs on private property without first having secured permission. Her background is also unverifiable.

The run-off election for Huntsville’s District 2 race is set for October 9.