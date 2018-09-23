First Week Of Fall To Be Warm, Humid, And Stormy At Times

The autumnal equinox occured Saturday evening just before 9pm, so regardless of how it might feel outside fall has arrived! Of course, just because the equinox has passed doesn’t mean a significant shift in our weather has to follow, and it won’t.

A front has been draped to the northwest of Alabama all weekend, separating us from some drier and cooler air to the north. Unfortunately, a large area of high pressure to our east will block the front from making farther progress through the southeast. That means more warm, humid days with areas of rain around.

Keep in mind through the next few days, while storms will be hit-or-miss they could get heavy in the afternoons and evenings with gusty winds and downpours. You can check the radar and track storms with our own interactive radar anytime!

Catching Up On Rain: The latest drought monitor showed moderate drought conditions for much of the Tennessee Valley. This comes just before we head into October, which is our driest month of the year on average.

Where we stand right now, we would need between 2 – 5 inches of rain to squash the dry conditions before they get worse. The rain this week won’t fall evenly over the entire region though. Some of us could come out of this week with over 2 inches of rain, while others see less.

Wednesday and Thursday offer the best chances of more widespread rainfall as a cold front tries to push through the Tennessee Valley.

Feeling Like Fall Soon? The big question everyone wants answered is ‘when will it FEEL like fall?’! We’ll see some cooler air coming in by the end of this week, but it still doesn’t look like a refreshing crisp, cool stretch of weather settles in.

With more clouds and rain all week temperatures will hover in the 80s for highs. It still looks like a cold front arrives by the end of the week to help dry us out, but the ‘cold’ air behind it is looking less impressive. You can at least expect a break from the summer-like heat, but the scarves will have to stay in the closet. Highs by next weekend will still be seasonably warm, likely in the low 80s.