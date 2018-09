× First responders rescue family after getting lost in Huntsville’s Sugar Tree Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — First responders confirm they have located and rescued a group of hikers who got lost Sunday in southeast Huntsville.

WHNT’s Olivia Whitmire reports that authorities say two adults, four kids and two dogs got lost while hiking on Sugar Tree Trail.

No one was injured.

