The East Limestone Indians battled against the Scottsboro Wildcats on Friday. Indians won, 28 - 13.
East Limestone vs. Scottsboro – Week 4
-
East Limestone vs. Madison Academy – Week 2
-
East Limestone is the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week
-
Fort Payne vs Scottsboro, Week 1
-
WATCH: Fire destroys East Limestone home
-
East Limestone wins first 2018 Pep Rally of the Week
-
-
Rabies clinics to be held throughout Limestone County
-
Limestone County teenager found safe
-
Elkmont man facing multiple counterfeiting charges
-
3rd Annual Pizza for a Cure event set for Tuesday in Limestone County
-
Man charged with drug trafficking in Limestone County, connection to counterfeit money investigation
-
-
Clements High School is the Pep Rally of the Week!
-
8-year-old boy dies Friday, days after near drowning incident in Limestone County
-
Football Friday Preview: Scottsboro Wildcats