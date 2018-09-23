Athens VFW encourages students to apply for $30k scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars awards an annual $30,000 scholarship to one high school student nationwide for the 'Voice of Democracy' oral essay contest. A representative from the post in Athens is working to spread the word because few Alabama students have submitted an essay for the contest in recent years.

"I don't know why that occurred, but I'm trying to do my dead level best to make sure we have a vigorous competition this year," Junior Vice Commander of the Lakin Garth Post 4765 of the VFW of Athens, David Henry said.

The deadline for the essay contest is October 31st. Students write and essay and then record themselves reading it. It must be three to five minutes long.

Middle school students can also submit an essay for the 'Patriot's Pen contest'. This is an essay contest. The essay needs to be within 300 - 400 words.

The theme for the Voice of Democracy oral essay this year is 'Why My Vote Matters'. The theme of the 'Patriot's Pen' contest is about why we honor the American flag.

The Athens VFW will award a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prize to students who submit essays. They will give a cash scholarship ranging from $50 - $200.