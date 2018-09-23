Alabama nonprofit works to battle opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- In 2016, Alabama's 4th congressional district had the highest amount of opioid prescriptions out of any other congressional district in the country, according to a recent Harvard study. There were 166 prescriptions per 100 people. An Alabama nonprofit is working to fight the opioid crisis. It's called R.O.S.S., which stands for Recovery Organization of Support Specialists.

It's a hotline with a twist. It connects people already in recovery with people struggling with addiction to help guide them to resources to get sober.

"I've been clean for almost 10 years. I know what its like to be in hell, and what it's like to feel hopeless, and not know where to turn," Certified Recovery Support Specialist, Carole Waddell said.

When you pick up the phone to dial the R.O.S.S. helpline, people like Carole Waddell pick up the phone.

"I think a person who has been there done that, has more empathy for the person who is suffering," she said.

The nonprofit's focus is to help people struggling with opioid addiction. In 2016, more than 44,000 people died from opioid overdoses nationwide.

"Our goal is basically, we don't want people to die any longer. You know? So our goal is to get these people into treatment," Waddell said.

Waddell says R.O.S.S. is like the GPS for the road to recovery.

"They can help you find an assessment, they can help you go to treatment."

The organization can also help people get into detox and provide resources for family members.

Wadell wants people to know: "That you don't have to do this alone. That we're out here to help you."

She had people hold her hand through her own recovery journey and now she wants to pay that gift forward by helping others.

"Seeing them come back to life that's all worth it. To me, that's like the ultimate in life," she said.

The phone line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The number is: (844) 307-1760 & (205) 848-2112. You can visit their website by clicking the following link: Ross 4 U.

For more information contact: rossbhm4us@gmail.com