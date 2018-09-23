× 2 people found dead in pickup near Interstate 22 in Alabama

DORA, Ala. (AP) — Two people have been found dead in a pickup truck in Alabama. One of them was both a council member in one town and part-time police officer in another.

The bodies of John Softley and Monica Cooper were found Saturday on a local road under an Interstate 22 bridge in Dora. The town is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Birmingham.

Walker County Coroner Joey Vick tells news outlets that Softley and Cooper were both shot.

Softley has been a town council member in Parrish since early 2017. He retired as an investigator in Walker County and had been working part-time as Jasper Police Department detective.

Additional information about Cooper was not immediately available, but investigators said she and Softley knew each other.

An investigation continues.