U.G. White Mercantile closes Huntsville store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — U.G. White Mercantile announced Saturday morning they will not reopen their Huntsville location. The news comes after a kitchen fire erupted in Pints & Pixels early August, causing water and smoke damage inside the building.

The company issued a statement via their Facebook page:

We at UG White want to thank the great community of Huntsville for your support and concern since the fire and resulting water damage to the store. It has taken time to determine the extent of the damage and required repairs. After carefully considering all of our options we have decided not to reopen the Huntsville store. This was not an easy decision but it has become a necessary one. We want to thank all of our wonderful patrons who supported us and thank the leadership of the City of Huntsville, DHI, and everyone who helped make UG White possible during the past three years. We hope that you’ll come visit our original 101 year-old store in Athens and enjoy what you have come to know and love. Thank you again, Huntsville!

The business was located on 115 Clinton Avenue East in downtown Huntsville. The store began operation in 2015 and offered similar products as their Athens location, according to their website.