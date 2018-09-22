Tropical Storm Kirk forms in the Atlantic; will approach the Caribbean late next week

Tropical Storm Kirk formed in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon, about 500 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands near the western coast of Africa. Kirk is the eleventh named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Kirk is expected to move west toward the Caribbean Ocean over the next several days. It may impact the Windward Islands as soon as Wednesday.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

BULLETIN Tropical Storm Kirk Advisory Number 2 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122018 500 PM AST Sat Sep 22 2018 ...KIRK MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS THE EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC... SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...8.6N 24.8W ABOUT 430 MI...690 KM S OF THE SOUTHERNMOST CABO VERDE ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 8.6 North, longitude 24.8 West. Kirk is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and a westward to west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected to continue through tonight. A faster westward motion across the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected Sunday through Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast through Sunday, with little change in intensity expected on Monday and Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- None NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST. $$ Forecaster Beven