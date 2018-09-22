Soak up culture, art and innovation at no cost during ‘Smithsonian Free Museum Day’

If you and your family are looking for something to do this weekend we have just the thing for you. Today is annual ‘Smithsonian Free Museum Day.’

Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, which you can get at the Smithsonian’s website.

Here in the Tennessee Valley, participating museums are:

Huntsville Museum of Art

Jesse Owens Museum

Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts

Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center

U.S. Space and Rocket Center

