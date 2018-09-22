× Man in custody after barricading himself in Huntsville home, wanted in two different states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police say a man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home Saturday in south Huntsville.

HPD says Daniel McAuly is wanted on felonies from two states: Nebraska and Kansas. One of the charges is an assault charge. WHNT is working to confirm which state it is.

The SWAT and K9 team were on the scene after McAuly refused to come out, according to HPD.

Police responded to a domestic abuse call at 2514 Marline Lane. The female in the alleged situation was not injured.