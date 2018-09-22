× Huntsville police investigating missing person’s case on Lauderdale Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsvillle Police are on Lauderdale Road investigating a missing person’s case Saturday.

A spokesman with HPD tells WHNT News 19 that Jim Capello was reported missing Thursday night by out-of-town family members.

WHNT has learned a woman inside Capello’s home will not let investigators in. HPD is currently on scene.

We have a reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.