HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are investigating a double homicide after finding two bodies in a home on the 4500 block of Triana Blvd.

Officials say they were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. Friday and found the bodies of a male and a female. Authorities are still trying to locate family to notify about the deaths.

This is a developing story, we’ll update the story as we get more information.