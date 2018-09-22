House fire erupts in Madison County three months after family moves in

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County couple and their three children are dealing with the aftermath of an early morning house fire Saturday in their new home.

According to the owner, the family woke up around 3:30 a.m. and heard popping and smelled smoke, finding their kitchen on fire. Hazel Green, Meridianville and Moores Mill Fire Departments responded to the home on the 130th block of Bledsoe Rd. in Hazel Green, just off Hwy. 231.

The family said they were able to get the children out quickly, even their hamster was safe. The owner said they don’t know what caused the fire. They said they moved into the home three months ago and unfortunately haven’t yet switched their renter’s insurance, but they’re thankful everyone is unharmed.