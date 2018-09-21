× ‘Taste of Huntsville’ charity event to feature over 30 Huntsville restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Get your taste buds ready for the tailgate of the year with Huntsville’s 43rd annual “Taste of Huntsville” charity feast.

Every year this event brings together dozens of Huntsville restaurants, bake shops, and unique eateries to provide the public with a tailgate-themed experience that gives you flavors from all across north Alabama. The event includes everything from high-end restaurants to neighborhood barbecue joints.

Where: Von Braun Center South Hall

When: Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $30 for adults, $15 for kids, free for 5 and under

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Downtown Rescue Mission and the Harris Home for Children. For more information, click here.