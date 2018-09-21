Rainy weekend? Scattered storms are likely, but it probably won’t rain you out!

The rain chance isn’t 100%, but we’re still confident in scattered shower/storm development on Saturday and Sunday.

The *best* chance of rain comes over Northwest Alabama and Tennessee both days; however, we see potential some hit-or-miss, unevenly scattered storms over all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee this weekend.

Isolated spots may get more than one or two inches of rain while others see very little through Sunday evening.

Rainy days ahead? The rain and storms pick up in coverage next week: peaking with a cold front moving into the area by Thursday. Even though rainfall looks very uneven through Wednesday, the odds of ‘everyone’ in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee getting at least 0.25” of rainfall are fairly high.

The front moves in Thursday, and depending upon how far south it gets, it could shut off most of the rain by Friday.

Cumulative rainfall over the next seven days looks to be up in the neighborhood of one to two inches on average. Naturally, some will be higher, and some will be lower because of the unevenly-spread distribution of daily storms.

