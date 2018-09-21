× Marshall County Sheriff calls for theft investigation, state investigating

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – At the request of Sheriff Scott Walls, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened an investigation of a theft from his department.

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office estimates the sheriff asked for an investigation a couple of months ago. Chief Investigator John Young said Sheriff Walls found discrepancies in balancing the office’s finances. He then asked for a recommendation on how to move forward from the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office recommended hiring a forensic accountant to determine whether there is a possibility of a criminal problem. The district attorney’s office said the sheriff hired one locally, though they did not specify which firm.

The accountant determined there might be a criminal problem so the sheriff asked for help from SBI.

Now, SBI and the accountant are investigating the situation. They will then present their findings to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office who will decide how to move forward.