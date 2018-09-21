× Madison County DA’s office says it is no longer prosecuting Billy Cardwell murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Prosecutors have told a Madison County judge they are no longer prosecuting a Huntsville man charged with murder in an October 2016 shooting.

The Madison County District Attorney’s office filed a “nolle prosse” motion Thursday night informing the court it “does not wish to proceed” in the case against Billy Cardwell. No other reason for the decision was listed.

The case was set to go trial Monday.

Cardwell, 40, was arrested in October 2016 and charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Phillip Montague during an altercation that left several people injured in the area around Medaris Road.

Cardwell had previously gone to trial in 2013 on a murder charge and was acquitted. In that case, he was charged with 33-year-old Albert Lee Sanford on Winchester Road.