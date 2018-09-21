Johnson Elementary Kindergarten Kidcam!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What goes best with Fridays? Why, Kindergarteners, of course! I met with my buddies at Johnson Elementary in northeastern Limestone County Friday morning. We talked a lot about weather, but we really focused on the changing seasons since Saturday is the Autumnal Equinox (First Day of Fall).

I love hearing how sharp these little ones are; believe me, Kindergarteners know more than you think they do! Great job teachers and parents!

Thanks to @whnt meteorologist Jason Simpson @simpsonwhnt for teaching our kindergarten students about the seasons and weather. @LCSforKids pic.twitter.com/XdNr3r5HmN — Johnson Elementary (@JES_PREK_5) September 21, 2018

