Southbound lanes of I-65 shut down in Morgan County because of damaged bridge

Huntsville staffing agency looking to fill more than 100 positions at job fair

Posted 8:10 am, September 21, 2018, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’re looking for a new job – we have some good news!

EPSCO Staffing is looking to fill over 100 positions during their job fair Thursday, September 27 at the Huntsville Career Center. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Positions are available for:

  • Light industrial
  • Heavy industrial
  • Sheet metal mechanic
  • Chicken plant
  • Processing
  • Automotive industrial
  • Dishwashing
  • Foodservice

Interested applicants are asked to bring two valid forms of ID and be prepared to take a drug test.

The Huntsville Career Center is located at 2535 Sparkman Drive in Huntsville.