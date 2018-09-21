× Huntsville man arrested in connection with Oakwood University student’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police confirm they have made an arrest in connection with the death of an Oakwood University student.

During a news conference Friday, police said they arrested 19-year-old Jaylun White from Huntsville. White’s arrest comes after Huntsville Police discovered the body of 20-year-old Carvell Goodlow of Detroit, Michigan on September 16.

#Breaking @HsvPolice has arrested & charged 19-year-old Jaylun White in connection to the death of @OakwoodU student Carvell Goodlow. Police say the victim & suspect didn’t know each other. Goodlow was killed in a shooting at Westlake Apartment Complex in Sunday. @whnt pic.twitter.com/H5wdxGd4R3 — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) September 21, 2018

Police said they responded to Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive after a caller advised them about hearing gunshots in the area. Police arrived to find Goodlow’s body between two buildings. Investigators say Goodlow had a visible gunshot wound.

Background Information

Senior Sergeant Jack Pugh says White and Goodlow did not know each other. He says the two only met because of a fight on social media that led two groups of people to meet behind a gas station near the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane.

Investigators believe Goodlow was one of the people who went to the meeting, but say he ran away when a physical fight broke out. They say he ran towards the Westlake Apartment Complex, which is where officers believe White caught up to him and shot him. Investigators say White believed Goodlow to be someone else.

Huntsville Police are continuing to investigate the case.

A word of Thanks

Oakwood University President Leslie Pollard thanked authorities for their work on the case. The student body held a memorial service for Goodlow Thursday. Pollard added Goodlow’s funeral is scheduled for this coming Tuesday in Detroit.