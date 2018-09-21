Authorities seize drugs, guns, vehicles and money in Athens home

ATHENS, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) reports two men were arrested on Friday after investigators conducted a search at their home as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Ryan O’Neil Malone, 28, and Dequan Omar Malone, 26, each face the following charges, according to the LCSO:
- Illegal Possession of Marijuana, 1st Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Drug Trafficking
The search happened at the 18000 block of Astor Lane. The sheriff’s office says authorities seized more than 2 ounces of pure cocaine, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 9.5. grams of marijuana, 7 hydrocodone pills, a rifle, two handguns, more than $6,800 in cash and three vehicles.
Both are in the Limestone County Jail on a $8,500 bond. No bond has been added for the trafficking charge, according to LCSO.
