Authorities seize drugs, guns, vehicles and money in Athens home

ATHENS, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) reports two men were arrested on Friday after investigators conducted a search at their home as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Ryan O’Neil Malone, 28, and Dequan Omar Malone, 26, each face the following charges, according to the LCSO:

Illegal Possession of Marijuana, 1st Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Drug Trafficking

The search happened at the 18000 block of Astor Lane. The sheriff’s office says authorities seized more than 2 ounces of pure cocaine, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 9.5. grams of marijuana, 7 hydrocodone pills, a rifle, two handguns, more than $6,800 in cash and three vehicles.

Both are in the Limestone County Jail on a $8,500 bond. No bond has been added for the trafficking charge, according to LCSO.