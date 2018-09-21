× Albertville dog fetches bag of drugs

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police say a neighborhood dog literally helped them get some drugs off the streets.

A dog in the area of Mathis Mill Road and George Wallace Drive brought a yellow shopping bag to its home the morning of Sept. 9, Albertville police said. The bag contained a can of tire inflator that had a false bottom.

The dog’s owner opened the bottom of the can and found 3.6 grams of marijuana, 17.9 grams of meth and 27.6 grams of cocaine, police said.

The owner called police, who came out and picked up the drugs. According to police, the drugs were worth about $2,300 and packaged for resale.

“The Albertville Police Department greatly appreciates the dog’s effort in keeping drugs out of our community,” Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. Cartee said in an email. “If the person who lost the drugs wants to to claim it, they can come by the police department.”