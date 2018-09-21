× Alabama Supreme Court upholds conviction, death sentence in Krystal murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Supreme Court upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man for the murders of two employees at a Decatur Krystal restaurant in 2011.

Jordaan Creque, 28, is on death row at Holman Correctional facility near Atmore for the 2011 killings of Jeff Graff and Jessie Aguilar. The high court did not issue a written opinion with its decision.

Creque was one of three people charged with killing Graff and Aguilar during a robbery. He was sentenced to death in 2014 after being convicted of capital murder.

Ezekiel Gholston was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Cassandra Eldred pleaded guilty to murder and also is serving a life sentence.