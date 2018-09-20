× Woodville man charged with kidnapping, murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man already being held in the Jackson County Jail has been charged with killing a person whose body was found a week ago.

Brandon Blaine Berry, 31, of Woodville, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder.

Berry’s accused of killing a person whose body was found buried near a home on County Road 86 last Friday night, near the Marshall-Jackson county line. The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person was found as part of an investigation into a possible homicide.

Berry’s bond on the new charges is set at $225,000.