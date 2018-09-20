Viral kid “sports analyst” talks Alabama vs. Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — We may be approaching fall, but college football is heating up! One kid, in particular, couldn’t be happier.

Ten-year-old viral ‘sports analyst’ Jackson Way is ready to slide back into his favorite role. Alabama’s biggest little fan is already proud of the team’s performance.

“Our offense is very strong,” explained Jackson. “It’s one of the best offenses we’ve had in a long time. The best in the Saban era.”

An era that’s about as old as he is. Jackson sees the Tide’s defense as a potential chink in their armor when they go head to head with the Aggies this weekend.

“I think Bama’s biggest threat in SEC play is definitely Texas A&M.”

He’s interested to see what the matchup will look like between Tide coach, Nick Saban, and the Aggies’ new coach, Jimbo Fisher.

“We’re familiar with the playbook of their coach coming straight out of Florida State. And he might be familiar with ours,” said Jackson.

To emphasize his support of alternating Alabama’s most talked about players, Jackson donned both their jerseys while we walked around Bama’s home turf.

“Tua’s a great quarterback, but I still think that Jalen is very important as well,” said Jackson. “If you put them together with their traits, they’d be the perfect quarterback.”

You can hear Jackson’s predictions for the game alongside WHNT News 19’s Britton Lynn and Rocco DiSangro Saturday at 1 p.m. during our pre-game special. Alabama takes on Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.