Staffing company for Huntsville City Schools to be hit with two lawsuits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – PESG the new staffing company for Huntsville City Schools has two lawsuits heading its way.

An employee, Rodrick Wilson has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against PESG for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and a complaint about his pay rate. The plaintiff said he's making little over $11 an hour when PESG's CEO promised to pay special education aides $15 an hour.

Read the full federal class-action lawsuit against PESG

The CEO told him along with WHNT News 19, in May, PESG will make up the $3.75 pay difference for special education aides at a cost to the company.

Court documents show Wilson is currently making 25 percent less than what he was making last year with the old company, Appleton.

Read the full complaint against PESG

These documents reveal Wilson didn't know is pay rate until the end of July. He was supposed to start work in early August.

"At that point, he really didn't have an opportunity to go get another job and felt trapped," Attorney Eric Artrip said.

Mastando and Artrip law firm is representing Wilson. They said their client questioned the pay rate.

"What he was told was he missed the deadline. When he asked what deadline he had missed, he was told he should have had his certification of his degree by June 30th. He had no real opportunity to meet the deadline because he didn't know it existed," Artrip explained.

Mastando and Artrip law firm has also filed a federal lawsuit against the staffing company, for failing to pay their client for training.

"It was a mandatory training for two days, 8 hours each day. He couldn't work for PESG without going through this training. When you are required to do something for your job, you have to get paid for it," Artrip said.

Artrip said this is why this case has been filed in a nationwide class action lawsuit in federal court.

"We assume if they are doing it to our client they are probably doing to hundreds or even thousands of people across the United States," Artrip said.

WHNT News 19 reached out to PESG, they said in part they have not received the lawsuits and until they speak to their legal counsel they do not have a comment.