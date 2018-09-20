× Son of Marshall County Sheriff arrested

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Jail records show Joseph Scott Walls, the son Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls, has been arrested.

Information on the inmate database for the Sheriff’s Office says he was arrested on Wednesday evening and booked into the jail around 6:30. Jail records show he was arrested for public intoxication with a bond of $500.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to the Marshall County Sheriff’s office for a statement and a copy of Joseph’s mug shot this morning. The have not yet responded. We will continue pushing for answers on this case and will update you when we learn more.