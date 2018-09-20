× Section student pulled out of school for ‘disturbing’ online video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County deputies removed a 15-year-old from Section High School Thursday morning because of a YouTube video in which he talked about having guns in school.

The student was taken out of the school around 11:30 a.m., after the principal alerted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about the video, Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said.

The boy didn’t make a direct threat to the school in the video, Harnen said, but he did say the lockers couldn’t hold his AR-15 and he would have to store it in his jacket. Harnen said the video was disturbing, and the sheriff’s office has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the threat of guns in schools.

“When he mentioned his high school in there, that was enough to cause us to do something,” Harnen said.

Juvenile probation authorities charged the teen with harassing communications, Harnen said. He was taken to the Coosa Valley Youth Services juvenile detention facility until he goes before a judge.