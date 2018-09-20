Restaurant given notice of intent to suspend permit after food held at improper temperatures and a child found in the kitchen

Madison County
Hibachi Express
Score: 82
Violations:
- Food was held at improper temperatures
- Child present in the kitchen
The owner received a notice of intent to suspend their permit when food was still at improper temperatures during a follow-up. He was given until September 25 to correct the violation. WHNT News 19 reached out to the owner, but we have not heard back.
__________
Another Broken Egg
7504 US-72, Madison, AL 35758
Score: 83
Violations:
- Food was held at improper temperatures
- Residue in the ice chute
The owner told us the cooler has been fixed and proper cleaning procedures were addressed with employees. The ice chute violation was also corrected.
He adds that he takes pride in his restaurant, friendly wait staff and that this is their first score below 90.
He says customers have been excited for his new location opening in Twickenham Square.
__________
Clean Plate Winner:
12120 County Line Rd, Madison, AL 35756
Score: 98
We all know mornings can be tough. Sometimes you need a boost and a smile. Look no further than Grounded Coffee in Madison.
Owners Chris and Katie have rooted themselves in the community, serving aromatic coffee and delicious treats like quiche and muffins. And they and their team have fun doing it!
Join their game nights or explore your palate at their tastings and pairings. Customers say they won't disappoint.