Research shows married men earn more than any other American group

Married men are significantly out-earning single men, and both married and single women, according to new research from the St. Louis Fed.

Research shows at their income peak at age 47, married men are earning an average of about 86-thousand dollars per year. Meanwhile, the other groups are earning between 45 and 51 thousand dollars per year.

Research officer Guillaume Vandenbroucke suggests that being married doesn’t increase a man’s wage. Instead, it might be that men with higher wages are just more likely to get married.

For women, marriage offers only a small wage benefit, which disappears once women enter their late 50s and 60s, the report found. Unmarried men and women, meanwhile, enjoy similar annual earnings — although they take home far less than married men.