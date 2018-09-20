× Rainsville Police officers carry kits to counteract fentanyl

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Many law enforcement officers have to carry medicine to counteract fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that officers are seeing more and more, mixed with illegal drugs.

Rainsville Police officers are carrying kits to combat the substance. “This is not just for fentanyl,” said Chief Kevin Smith, “It’s for any opiate. Any of the medications, medicine that somebody may overdose on or anything, but it’s also to combat the fentanyl overdoses as well.”

“We’ve had overdoses here where people have lost their lives due to a fentanyl overdose or an opiate overdose.”

The kits will help the people the officers serve and they’re for officer safety. Even a small amount of fentanyl can be harmful. “You can inhale it, it can be airborne. Just touching it, any number of things,” Smith said.

Each kit comes with a trainer and the officers had to go through training before they could carry it. It gives step-by-step instructions on how to administer the medicine in an emergency. “This is very expensive medicine. Each one of these kits if I remember right was $1,600,” Smith said. There’s a kit for every shift to use. The department got a grant to pay for the kits in full.

“This is going to save lives, and that’s what I’m glad of,” Smith said.