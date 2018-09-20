× Nissan recalling thousands of vehicles due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) – Nissan recalled more than 215,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. due to a fire risk and is advising people to park the vehicles outdoors in rare cases.

The company says an anti-lock brake pump can leak brake fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short and increasing the fire risk.

The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Nissan Murano, 2016 and 2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017 through 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2017 Infiniti QX60 vehicles.

If drivers see the anti-lock brake warning lamp for more than 10 seconds after starting the engine, Nissan urges them not to drive the vehicles and park them outdoors.