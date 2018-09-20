× More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling over 130,000 pounds of ground beef products sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with E. coli.

After an investigation, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service identified 17 related illnesses and one death between July 5 to July 25.

The ground beef products were produced and packaged on June 21 and bear the number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS officials urge consumers who have bought the products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The following products are included in the recall.