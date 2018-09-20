× Man injured by trailer on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being hit with a trailer, authorities said.

The man was helping load a double-axle trailer at a business near Sparkman Drive and Memorial Parkway when it hit him, police said.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman said the man was revived on the way to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes of Sparkman west of the parkway were shut down temporarily while crews worked on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.