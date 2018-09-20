Huntsville man passes away after moving into new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Many of you may remember the story of how 75-year-old Calvin Holder was having trouble cleaning his home while juggling his health issues and taking care of his son, who has special needs. As a result, the Huntsville Housing Authority called LaToya Moore to step in and help up the unit at Searcy Homes before inspections.

When Moore got to Holder's home, she quickly realized it needed more work than she was able to provide.

She said the unit was infested with roaches. After alerting the HHA about the conditions Holder and his son were living in, the HHA threatened to evict them for, "failure of housekeeping."

Moore decided to make it her mission to get the Holder family out of the infested home into a new space. After two months of taking care of the family, she found them a new, pest free home.

Unfortunately, Holder wasn't able to enjoy his new home for long. He passed away last week from health-related issues, soon after moving into the home. His son Calvin Jr. plans to keep his father's memory alive through music.

From the age of five, Calvin Holder Jr. was blessed with the talent to play the piano.

"That's all dad spoke on. Was how gifted he was and how talented he was," Moore said.

Calvin Jr. may have lost his biggest supporter, but he gained another in Moore.

43 years later he hasn`t missed a note, but his biggest supporter is no longer around to cheer him on. His father passed away. It was a bond Calvin Jr. held close to his heart.

"I was supposed to clean that apartment for them. But when I got there I immediately knew I was sent here for this family," Moore explained.

Moore's profession may be to clean, but she became a caregiver and family to the Holders.

"I had no clue two months later I would be helping with funeral arrangements and help get him buried. But once it happened I guess it all came natural," Moore said.

Calvin Sr. passed away the day after they turned the keys in from their old Housing Authority apartment. LaToya thinks he was holding on for his son.

"Long enough to see what he was able to witness before he passed. That was knowing his son was in a comfortable place, his son was not by himself, and he could leave with dignity and respect as far as his environment," Moore said.

Moore added she's not going anywhere. Calvin Jr. has gained a little big sister. They will mourn the death of Calvin Sr. together and smile knowing he's looking down seeing on how happy his son is in a clean home.

Moore said the Holder's church has been a huge help. They've helped Calvin Jr. cope with the passing of his father and by buying furniture for the new home.