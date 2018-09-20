× Huntsville City Schools to host School Safety Engagement Forums, launches safety task force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday, district leaders said Huntsville City Schools will host a series of school safety engagement forums in response to a recent gun incident at an elementary school.

A student was accidentally shot in the hand on Monday when the child brought a gun to Blossomwood Elementary School.

The forums will be a way to talk to stakeholders including parents, around the entire district, to gather ideas for safety solutions. A new School Safety Task Force, for which which members have not yet been chosen, will use the input that comes out of these meetings to recommend changes to administrators, leaders said Thursday.

There will be a series of five meetings: one for each district feeder pattern. The dates for the forums are as follows:

District 1: Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Jemison High School from 5:30 PM -7 PM

District 2: Monday, October 15, 2018 at Lee High School from 5:30 PM -7 PM

District 3: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Grissom High School from 5:30 PM -7 PM

District 4: Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Huntsville High School from 5:30 PM -7 PM

District 5: Monday, October 1, 2018 at Columbia High School from 5:30 PM -7 PM

The district says all forums will take place in the high school cafeterias, but the HHS meeting will be at the Freshman Academy Cafetorium.

Leaders said the timeline on this information-gathering is aggressive, and they want to ensure diversity with who ends up on the task force that comes from this.

Superintendent will implement things out of the ideas that come out of the task force @whnt District will have periodic discussion and review of what comes out of it. Will have aggressive timeline for it all. pic.twitter.com/xgGKvTSIa5 — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) September 20, 2018

Superintendent Christie Finley said having input from parents and community members is crucial to the district’s next steps.

“It is important that we get stakeholder input. So at this point I don’t plan on implementing any new policies,” she said.

That means the district’s possible clear backpack policy is on hold, perhaps indefinitely, as it works to learn what parents and community members want to see happen to keep students safe.