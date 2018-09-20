× UPDATE: Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal now open after closure for gas leak

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.- According to a message from Marshall Space Flight Center, Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal is now re-open to inbound and outbound traffic. It was closed due to a suspected gas leak. People are still used to urge caution.

The following information is from a previous story:

U.S. Army Garrison-Redstone Arsenal closed the Gate 9 inbound and outbound lanes Thursday afternoon due to a punctured gas line. The closure affects Rideout Road from Homestead Road on the Arsenal to the Redstone Gateway complex immediately outside of Gate 9 and Goss Road from the Golf course to Gate 9.

Emergency and Law Enforcement will remain in place until the gas lines are shut-off and residual gas vapors have dissipated to safe levels. Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes to enter or exit the Arsenal until further notice.

Redstone officials anticipate having the area cleared and reopening Gate 9 by approximately 7 p.m. to two-way traffic.