Florence police need identity of residential robbery suspect

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police investigators have released surveillance footage from a residential robbery. Their hope is someone will recognize the woman caught in the act.

A surveillance camera captured a woman approaching a home on Lindenburg Street in southwest Florence on the morning of September 7. When she found the carport door locked, police say she went around to the back of the house and broke a window.

Investigators say the burglary turned into a robbery when the homeowner confronted the woman after she came inside. According to police, the homeowner pulled a pistol and the woman gained control of it and ran from the home. Luckily no one was hurt.

If you recognize this woman contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers with your tip.

There are three ways you can send in your anonymous tips, by phone, text message, or the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Each way will get the information to investigators.

To speak with an operator, you can dial (256)386-8685. If texting works better for you, send a detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). There is also a “Submit a Tip” link on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered in this case.