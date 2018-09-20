× DA: Decision to pull ‘Dixie’ as fight song didn’t violate Alabama law

ARAB, Ala. – The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office said it found no wrongdoing in the way Arab City Schools removed “Dixie” as the city high school’s fight song.

District Attorney Clark Johnson said in a letter Wednesday that allegations the city school board violated open meetings laws were investigated and there was “insufficient evidence” that a violation occurred.

Arab City Schools Board of Education attorney Clint Maze said the decision to pull the song was made by the superintendent and did not warrant any discussion by school board members.