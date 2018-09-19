× Wreck involving semi truck damaged bridge on I-65

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck involving a semi truck hauling a large machine has traffic at a standstill on I-65 southbound at mile marker 319.

Authorities confirm no one was injured in the crash.

Alabama State Troopers confirm that there is bridge damage at Lacon Road.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area by taking a detour at exit 322. State troopers advise that motorists go west on East Pike Road to Hwy 31 then go south back to exit 318 to get back on I-65 south.