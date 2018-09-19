× Volunteers needed at Camp HOPE to help kids cope with grief

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Organizers are asking for volunteers to help with a grief counseling program to help kids cope with grief.

Shepherd’s Cove Camp HOPE focuses on students from kindergarten through 12th grade who participate in the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in-school grief support program.

Two separate days have been scheduled where children learn tools to help them deal with grief. Volunteers are needed on both days for assistance with children, arts and crafts, canoeing, preparing lunch, set up and clean up, and more.

The camp will be held on November 1 and 2, at the Marshall Baptist Retreat Center in Guntersville.

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering one or both days should contact Selena Ledbetter at sledbetter@shepherdscove.org or call (256) 891-7724.