TBI issues Amber Alert for 3-week-old Memphis infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-week-old baby boy out of Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Steven Smith was taken by his non-custodial father, 21-year-old Stevie Boyd. Boyd is described to be 6 feet tall and weighs about 136 lbs.

Authorities say Boyd should be considered armed.

Baby Steven has black hair, brown eyes. He is 19 inches long and weighs 7 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a diaper.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-TBI-FIND.