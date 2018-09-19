× South Memorial Parkway exit ramp to close overnight for sign work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning to temporarily close the exit ramp from southbound South Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue Wednesday night for sign work.

The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, September 20 for foundation drilling for a replacement sign structure.

Drivers are advised to use the Governor’s Drive exit, make a U-turn at Governor’s and travel back north on the access road to Clinton.