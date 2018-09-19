× New York man threatens to shoot boy who beat him in ‘Fortnite’

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) – Talk about your sore losers.

A New York man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to shoot an 11-year-old boy who beat him in the video game “Fortnite.”

Police in Suffolk County say 45-year-old threatened to go to the boy’s home to harm him and alluded to his school. Newsday reports the threats were made through text messages and voicemail starting Monday night. The child had been playing the popular third-person shooter game with Aliperti for several months.

The child’s family told police, who increased their presence at the child’s school.

Aliperti was arrested on charges of aggravated harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child. Bail is set at $2,500 and an order of protection has been issued for the boy.