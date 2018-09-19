× Krispy Kreme selling coffee-glazed doughnuts next week

Krispy Kreme is combining two great tastes that taste great together for a limited time next week.

The doughnut chain is selling coffee-glazed doughnuts Sept. 24-30 in recognition of National Coffee Day, which is Sept. 29. The company is also launching an glazed doughnut flavored coffee that will be a regular menu item.

On Sept. 29, customers can get a free coffee at participating stores. Rewards members will get a free doughnut with their coffee.

Stores in Decatur, Huntsville and Florence are all participating in the coffee celebration.