Huntsville food truck couple to be featured on the Food Network

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville couple is gaining national attention. Their food truck, Highway Kabobery, was chosen to be featured on a new Food Network show.

“Everything from the grill over is Adrian’s domain. We don’t cross each other’s lines,” Jessica said with a laugh.

The Wardrakes spent about two years becoming their own bosses, building a trailer and coming up with a catchy name and menu.

“When you saw our logo and the truck, you would know exactly what was coming,” Jessica said.

“It’s a steak dinner on a stick and that was the big seller for a long time,” explained Adrian.

Most days, you can find them serving up chicken and steak kabobs around Huntsville.

“From when you order to when your food comes out is in the 15 to 20-second range,” Jessica said.

A few months ago, the couple got an unexpected message from the Food Network.

“Didn’t believe it at first. It was like one of those too good to be true moments,” Adrian said.

“We got all the way to where we were going to film, and I still thought it was a practical joked,” Jessica said.

No joke. The couple was picked to be featured on the network’s new show, Big Food Truck Tip, hosted by chef and food critic Andrew Zimmern. He travels the country tasting food truck creations.

“There have been very few more rewarding moments in my entire life as having someone with his culinary caliber and life experiences all over the world tell you, ‘This was fantastic,'” Jessica said.

In a business where word of mouth is everything, the couple says they’re excited for what the future holds.

You can see the Wardrakes on Big Food Truck Tip Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.