HudsonAlpha holds grand opening for Paul Propst Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State officials made their way into The Rocket City to celebrate HudsonAlpha’s new building. Today the biotechnology company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Paul Propst Center.

A new 105,000 square foot building at HudsonAlpha means more space for research. “This campus is a shining star for the state of Alabama, for this community, and the world stage,” Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said.

The Paul Propst Center has many new labs and space. It will be home to HudsonAlpha’s education, research programs, and growing biotech companies.

Governor Kay Ivey said the work HudsonAlpha is doing is revolutionizing the way Alabamians live and the world. “Not only is it the place for groundbreaking research, but it`s a place which encourages economic development and education focused on the stem fields,” Governor Ivey explained.

Governor Ivey said the state is highly invested in the HudsonAlpha center because the state`s leaders believe in the work they are doing.

A statement State Senator Arthur Orr echoes. “I’m asked on occasion why are we still funding that bio thing in Huntsville? I tell them we impact thousands of school children and teachers through training every year through HudsonAlpha.”

Senator Orr said they are also providing hope to families through research and bringing jobs to Alabama

The new two-story building was funded through the state of Alabama and community support. The center was named after Huntsville philanthropist and businessman William “Bill” Self Propst Sr.