Gun safety experts encourage thoughtful conversations about handling a firearm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Karen Butler, President and Founder of Shoot Like A Girl, underscores the importance of understanding gun safety. Since Monday's accidental shooting at Blossomwood Elementary, she said she hopes families across the area have started an important conversation about this topic.

"It's really important to get educated and educate your children on safe, responsible gun ownership," Butler said. "That includes the safe storage of your firearms when it's in your home."

Regardless of age, Butler said it's important for everyone to understand the gravity of a gun.

"It's okay to have a respectful fear of that firearm," Butler explained. "It's a good thing. You need to understand that the impact when you squeeze that trigger and pull that is that, it's going to destroy what's in front of it."

Butler said an easy way to begin a conversation with a child regarding firearms, is to get on their level.

"Let me ask you a question, you're at your friends house and they shoot all the time, and their parents shoot all the time," Butler said as she gave an example of how to begin this talk. "'They really know what they're doing, right?'" and the kids are like, 'Right, okay, I got that.' So, they say, 'Mom just got a new gun, come on, I'll show it to you, what do you do?' You should hopefully hope the answer is 'I don't go.'"

